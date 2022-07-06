Lightspeed Holdings LLC Launches Lightspeed Crypto - a Complete Crypto Trading Solution for Active Traders

Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2022 --Lightspeed Holdings LLC, a leading provider of brokerage and trading services for professional traders, announces the launch of Lightspeed Crypto, a crypto trading solution designed for active crypto traders.



"Through Lightspeed Crypto, traders now have access to cryptocurrencies with the support of an industry-leading trading platform and more control over their digital assets," said Farid Naib, Chief Executive Officer. "Today, most services attempt to attract customers with tight spreads and then add high transaction costs. We designed Lightspeed Crypto for the savvy trader that demands price transparency and value. With Lightspeed Crypto, what you see is what you get, all-in prices with no transactions fees and at a significantly lower all-in cost than most other brokers."



Lightspeed Crypto traders will benefit from the control of managing their digital assets via individual custody accounts at an independent Trust company along with bespoke wallets and the comfort of military-grade security to protect assets via Fireblocks.



Each Lightspeed Crypto user controls their own wallet. Unlike other Crypto trading solutions, Lightspeed Crypto does not hold Crypto Assets of its own, nor does it lend out customer assets.



The launch of Lightspeed Crypto builds on the acquisition of Coinigy, one of the world's most advanced multi-exchange crypto trading platforms, last year. Lightspeed Crypto customers will benefit from Coinigy's CryptoSync technology that will allow them to connect to over 45 exchanges, 6,800 markets, and 16,000 cryptocurrencies for real-time pricing, all from a single platform. Trading and account management is also available for some of the largest exchanges in the industry.



Key features include:



- Transparent and ultra-low prices; BTC/USD, ETH/USD, LTC/USD, and BCH/USD

- CryptoSync technology, advanced portfolio management allowing users to connect to numerous other exchanges and coins.

- Advanced charting tools and customizable alerts; over 75 indicators and ten different chart types

- Deep liquidity through multiple market makers

- No account minimums

- Real-time Settlements supported by layer-2 blockchain technology



More information on Lightspeed Crypto can be viewed at: www.lightspeedcrypto.com.



About Lightspeed Crypto

Lightspeed Crypto is redefining the crypto trading experience and provides sophisticated traders an edge by combining innovative portfolio management tools and an advanced trading platform with transparent, ultra-low trade costs. Client custody accounts are at Prime Trust, LLC, an independent, regulated trust company where the digital asset transaction settlements occur. Any positions in digital assets and Fiat currencies are custodied solely with Prime Trust and held in account in the client's name outside of Lightspeed Crypto. Lightspeed Crypto does not accept accounts from residents of New York.