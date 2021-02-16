Lightspeed Hosts CEO of GreenTraderTax.com, CPA Robert A. Green, in Live Webinar as He Shares Tips for Professional Traders Getting Ready to File 2020 Tax Returns

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2021 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group ("Lightspeed"), the home of professional traders, is looking ahead to the 2020 tax filing season. CPA Robert A. Green, founder and CEO of Green & Company Inc. (GreenTraderTax.com), will join us live to present Lightspeed's upcoming webinar offering active traders a professional outline of steps to prepare for this year's tax returns.



On Wednesday, February 24th at 4:30 PM EST, Lightspeed will host a virtual live stream titled, "Tips for Professional Traders Getting Ready to File 2020 Tax Returns." Mr. Green will provide insights into how traders eligible for trader tax status (TTS) can file as a sole proprietor, a partnership, or an S-Corp, and how to maximize TTS business, home office, and startup expenses using critical tax-reporting strategies. Traders will also learn how to make vital 2021 tax elections on time, avoid common errors in tax filings, file for extensions and pay 2020 taxes due April 15, 2021. This webinar marks the latest in Lightspeed's ongoing economic webinar series and Mr. Green's third annual appearance in a row.



"Our ongoing collaborations with Robert Green offer professional traders expert guides to navigating federal tax return filings," said Kevin Ott, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lightspeed. "Mr. Green's expansive knowledge gives listeners specific insights into filing as an active trader, and we are excited to partner with him again this year as the 2020 tax filing season approaches."



The presentation-style webinar will provide in-depth insights into specific tax implications of 2020, including trader tax status expense deductions, capital gains rates under IRC Section 1256 and Section 475, TCJA tax laws and related coronavirus legislation, and various filing processes.



"Filing tax returns, especially for professional traders, can seem a daunting task, but with professional insights and a guided outline of steps to help, your tax filing process can be both timely and accurate," stated Mr. Green. "I'm excited to partner with Lightspeed to help facilitate their goal of providing education on a litany of implications that 2020 tax filing season holds."



Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC does not hold itself as a tax expert. Regarding any tax related information contained within this educational webinar and any other tax related items, please consult with a tax advisor. For more information about Green & Company Inc., visit GreenTraderTax.com.



About Robert A. Green

Robert A. Green is a CPA and founder and CEO of Green & Company Inc. (GreenTraderTax.com), a publishing company, and Managing Member and Founder of Green, Neuschwander & Manning, LLC, a tax and accounting firm catering to traders and investment managers. He is a leading authority on trader tax and a Forbes contributor. He is also the author of The Tax Guide for Traders (McGraw-Hill, 2004) and Green's annual Trader Tax Guide. Mr. Green is frequently interviewed and has appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Barron's. He is the chief tax speaker at the MoneyShow University and Traders Expo. Mr. Green presents tax Webinars for Interactive Brokers, TradeStation, Lightspeed, and other leading brokerage firms.



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions.



For more information, visit www.lightspeed.com.