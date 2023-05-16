Lightspeed Integrates 2nd Locate Source Into the Lightspeed Trader Platform

Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2023 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC, a leading provider of brokerage and trading services for professional and active traders, announces the integration of a second locate source into their flagship trading platform: Lightspeed Trader.



This integration demonstrates Lightspeed's commitment to improving its product offering and innovation to cater to a new group of traders: short-sellers. Many brokers restrict short-selling of locate required stocks or mark up the price of locates to make a large profit.



Lightspeed recognizes this issue and has worked to integrate a second locate source into its platform. With increased inventory and lower prices, active traders and short-sellers now have better access to locates. COO, Tom Gibb says: "This is the first of many enhancements for our flagship trading platform planned for 2023. Our mission is to provide our clients with the technology, tools, and features they need to trade successfully in all market conditions. Adding these additional locate partnerships and embedding a second locate source in Lightspeed Trader is a natural extension of this."



Lightspeed continues to improve their offering by taking in feedback and addressing client needs to support active and professional traders.



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, their hallmarks of service, stability, and technological expertise are recognized by traders across the globe. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, ultra-low-latency solutions coupled with world-class service helps traders stay on top of their game — regardless of market conditions.