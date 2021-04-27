Lightspeed Introduces "Trade the News" to Market Data Wheelhouse

Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2021 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group ("Lightspeed"), the home of professional traders, is pleased to announce its partnership with TTN Operations Ireland Limited ("Trade the News"), a financial newsfeed platform serving active traders and institutions with low-latency market-moving data, analytics, stories and actionable ideas around-the-clock. This partnership enables users with an open Lightspeed trading account to access Trade the News market data and offers up to 66% off independent monthly Trade the News subscription rates.



Launched in 1997 in Dublin, Ireland, Trade the News was the first online service to offer live audio breaking news and analysis tailored specifically to traders and financial markets professionals in an interactive format. Since then, it has expanded global markets coverage to include U.S. equity, Asian and European markets squawk box coverage, and market intelligence.



This partnership will integrate Trade the News into Lightspeed's suite of market data tools, which already includes TipRanks, Hammerstone Markets, eSignal and Social Market Analytics (SMA). As the newest addition to Lightspeed's available trading tools, Trade the News will offer Lightspeed customers the opportunity to stream fully configurable feeds that include full asset class coverage, equity coverage, global and domestic news headlines, an economic calendar, an event watcher and a Form 13F filing radar.



"Our collaboration with Trade the News will allow Lightspeed users the chance to stream financial news and trading analytics in real-time," said Thomas Gibb, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lightspeed. "Trade the Market's dedication to its customers and commitment to innovation aligns with our own vision and culture – making this partnership a good fit for us."



Trade the News' configurable full asset class coverage includes equities, fixed income and commodities. Customizable equity coverage includes analyst action calls, block trades, dividends, earnings reports and announcements, economic announcements, federal reserve commentary, FDA decisions, central bank announcements, geopolitical developments, industry and investor calls, insider buying and selling, investment community commentary, IPO openings, key technical levels, legal proceedings, market rumors, mergers and acquisitions, press releases, secondary offerings and splits. Trade the News data is delivered via email alerts and a real-time audio squawk service.



"We are excited to be able to offer our clients exclusive rates to Trade the Market's financial technology. During rapidly moving markets, the ability to monitor news and data on a real-time basis is crucial to success," said Kevin Ott, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lightspeed. "We're proud to partner with Trade the Market in order to help facilitate our goal of providing low-latency market data and analytics for our clients."



