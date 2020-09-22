Lightspeed Launches New Risk Tool for Portfolio Margin Accounts

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2020 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group, the home of professional traders, today announced an addition to their suite of trading products, Lightspeed Risk. Lightspeed Risk is a web-based intra-day risk monitoring tool designed for portfolio margin accounts, giving them the capability to monitor their risk and margins accurately and efficiently as conditions change during the trading day.



"Exceptional risk management is critical to the success of any professional trader. Lightspeed understands that traders can maximize their returns with optimal capital utilization as well as fully understanding their risk profile. The development of the Lightspeed Risk tool helps empower our customers on these factors, giving them sophisticated tools with current market conditions, putting them in the best position to effectively manage their portfolios," stated Kevin Ott, Co-President.



Users of the tool can access pre-configured scenarios or custom scenarios of change in volatility and price moves based on a percentage, beta adjusted, or standard deviation. Risk estimates can be viewed by symbol, strategy, or portfolio in either a tabular or graphical representation. Users can also view an estimate of their portfolio margin requirements intraday based on their current position and real-time market data.



For a personalized product tutorial or any questions contact Lightspeed at service@lightspeed.com.



About Lightspeed (www.lightspeed.com)

Lightspeed Financial Services Group is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions.