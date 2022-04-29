Lightspeed Launches Rebrand and New Website

Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2022 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC ("Lightspeed"), the home of professional traders, announced the rebrand of Lightspeed. The rebrand includes a new logo, visual identity, and website available on www.lightspeed.com.



The rebrand reflects the growth of the business and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our customers and fueling future growth. "I'm thrilled with our new branding and logo," said Farid Naib, Chief Executive Officer, Lightspeed. "It marks a significant milestone in our transformation journey and symbolizes our efforts to evolve Lightspeed to reflect who we are and what we stand for more accurately."



The streamlined, modern design offers easy navigation and a user-centric and responsive experience across all platforms and devices.



"After many months of work, we're pleased with the outcome of the new website and feel it accurately reflects our heightened focus on customer empowerment," said Dina Badia, Chief Marketing Officer, Lightspeed. "The new website combines our commitment to servicing the needs of sophisticated traders by delivering maximum value for money in the form of fast trade executions, highly advanced customization, and exceptional customer support."



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, their hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States and the world.