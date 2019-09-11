Lightspeed Offers a Lower Minimum Funding Requirement for Lightspeed Trader

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2019 --New York – September 10, 2019 – Lightspeed, a leading equities and options brokerage for active traders, announced it has lowered its minimum funding requirement for its Lightspeed Trader platform for a limited time.



Between now and October 31, non-pattern day traders can experience the powerful, stable, and reliable Lightspeed Trader platform with a minimum funding requirement of $10,000 — 60 percent lower than its normal funding amount. This will allow a broader range of traders to access one of the industry's fastest active and professional trading platforms as well as Lightspeed's low-cost and powerful services.



"Lightspeed customers tell us consistently that they appreciate Lightspeed Trader's speed, value, reliability, and world-class platforms and customer service, and we want to lower the barrier to entry for a new group of traders to let them leverage our powerful platform in this dynamic market environment," said Kevin Ott, Co-President.



New traders on the platform will also have the software fees for the market leading Lightspeed Trader platform waived for three months, which is approximately a $390 value. In order to take advantage of this offer, new traders can get more details here.



Ott concluded, "For new traders who want a platform that will allow them to progress at their own pace or seasoned traders looking to try our competitive advantages, this offer presents the perfect opportunity to evaluate our high-touch, expert customer service team and pursue your trading goals."



About Lightspeed (www.lightspeed.com)

Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago, Waltham, MA, and Platteville, WI our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Lightspeed is a division of Lime Brokerage, LLC.