Lightspeed Offers Fast Order Execution and Low-Cost Trading for Active Traders

The Lightspeed Trader platform allows traders to route their orders to a number of different market destinations, including dark pools. For those who do not wish to designate a route for a particular order, the platform offers smart routes that attempt to fill the order by rotating through different brokers and exchanges. A smart route is an algorithm that offers traders a quick and convenient method to find liquidity in the marketplace and automatically find the best price.



"Lightspeed is dedicated to providing our frequent traders with low cost, stable, and fast executions," Thomas Gibb, Co-President. "This allows for trading strategies that can take advantage of market volatility and volume spikes which shouldn't be compromised by the worry of execution quality or cost. When our customers trade with Lightspeed they know they can focus on what's important, identifying and capitalizing on trading opportunities."



Active traders who choose Lightspeed can also take advantage of low commissions and fees. Whether they trade stocks, ETFs, options or futures, traders will see lower fees depending on the volume of shares that they trade per month. Their standard commissions start at an already low rate at just $0.0045 per share and $0.60 per contract for futures and options. Additionally, traders can take advantage of liquidity rebates, allowing them to offset some of their costs.



Lime Brokerage LLC (Lime), is a FINRA and NFA member and a fully disclosed introducing broker-dealer based in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Platteville. Lime offers the industry's most advanced trading technologies and execution services, providing traders superior access to the most automated, high-volume electronic trading markets. Lime's systems provide unsurpassed reliability and scale with exceptionally low latency. Developed to handle the demands of the automated and electronic trading community, Lime's technology caters to a diverse and sophisticated client base. The result is a robust, highly reliable, agency-only system that includes market data and trading platforms. It allows clients to trade efficiently and anonymously across all major lit and dark market venues. For more information about Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage, visit lightspeed.com