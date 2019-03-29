Lightspeed Offers the Lime Trading Gateway for Algorithmic and Automated Traders

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2019 --Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage announces the availability of Lime Trading Gateway to Lightspeed customers looking for low-latency automated trading. Lightspeed focuses on providing active, swing, and sophisticated traders the tools they need to trade fast and reliably. Lightspeed understands that milliseconds can differentiate between a successful trade and an unsuccessful trade. Through Lime Trading Gateway, the firm's niche group of traders can trade with order entry taking place in microseconds, a fraction of the time it would take for manual trading.



The access to Lime Trading Gateway for Lightspeed customers is a direct result of Lime and Lightspeed merging operations last year to provide expanded market access and capabilities. Lime is the pioneer of algorithmic trading. As an agency only broker-dealer the brokerage offers benchmark and smart order algorithms and execution services on U.S. equities, options, and dark pools. Lime's infrastructure is built on a network that provides ultra-low-latency with fast market data for fast and reliable executions.



"The addition of Lime's automated and algorithmic trading access is a great compliment to Lightspeed's advanced suite of trading technologies. We are proud to serve our customers with the most sophisticated technology offerings, allowing each trader to choose the technology that fits the trader's needs", stated Kevin Ott, Co-President.



Lightspeed customers enjoy many benefits when utilizing automated trading. Automated trading is extremely fast, providing more trading opportunities by scanning and executing on multiple indicators with efficiency and speed that can't be replicated by a human trader. This automation works off an algorithm created by the customer and implemented with pre-determined entries and exits, which removes emotion from decision making. Emotions can become dangerous, for example, if they lead to irrational trading decisions like ignoring a stop loss strategy in false hopes to reduce a loss. Another major benefit is 'time'. Traders can spend less time watching the markets as trades are pre-loaded with set triggers to get in and out of trades quickly based on their trading strategy.



To find out more on Lime Trading Gateway visit, www.lightspeed.com/automated-trading.



About Lime Brokerage

Lime Brokerage LLC (Lime), is a FINRA and NFA member and a fully disclosed introducing broker-dealer based in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Platteville. Lime offers the industry's most advanced trading technologies and execution services, providing traders with superior access to the most automated, high-volume electronic trading markets. Lime's systems provide unsurpassed reliability and scale with exceptionally low latency. Developed to handle the demands of the automated and electronic trading community, Lime's technology caters to a diverse and sophisticated client base. The result is a robust, highly reliable, agency-only system that includes market data and trading platforms. It allows clients to trade efficiently and anonymously across all major lit and dark market venues. For more information about Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage, visit www.lightspeed.com.