Lightspeed Partners with Leading Economists to Launch a New Webinar Series Focusing Macro Economics and Their Impact on Capital Markets

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2020 --Lightspeed, the premier provider of equity, option, and futures trading, has launched a new webinar series, The Economic Edge for Smarter Trading. This series was created to assist the Lightspeed community in making informed investment and trading decisions utilizing additional information.



These webinars will feature insights from new developments in economic thinking, techniques for reading the economy itself, and ideas for assessing investment and trading strategies. The webinars will be developed by professional economists who specialize in teaching non-experts about the economy. They will also explore the emotional and psychological biases that challenge many traders.



"Lightspeed recognizes that it is difficult for anyone, including economists and financial experts, to keep up with changes in the economy," stated, Farid Naib, Lime's CEO. "We recognize the value in helping deliver an understanding of the economy, markets, and investment strategies so traders can make educated decisions. We hope this new series provides that insight for our clients."



Lightspeed provides these webinars free on a variety of topics around:

- Key economic indicators

- Likelihood of a recession

- Market indicators; GDP, unemployment, inflation, interest rates, retail sales

- Behavioral finance

- Fed-watchers

- U.S. monetary policy

- How the Fed influence interest rates

- Bonds and the stock market

- Stock market and capitalism

- Prices in agricultural markets



To learn more about Lightspeed's educational initiatives and to view details on this webinar series visit, https://www.lightspeed.com/education/live-webinars/ or to view a recorded webinar visit, https://www.lightspeed.com/education/recorded-webinars/.



About Lightspeed (www.lightspeed.com)

Lightspeed is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Lightspeed is a division of Lime Brokerage, LLC.