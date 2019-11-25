Lightspeed Releases New Mac OS Version of Lightspeed Trader

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2019 --Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage announces the release of an updated version of Lightspeed Trader for Mac OS users.



Lightspeed Trader is a preferred trading system for professional, active equity and option traders. The Mac version offers a desktop implementation with all the advanced capabilities and features for the frequent traders that need a professional-grade trading system.



"We strive to provide the opportunity for active and professional traders to take advantage of Lightspeed Trader's updated tools and added functionality regardless of their personal operating systems," said Kevin Ott, Co-President. "I'm proud to say as we evolve our trading technologies, we have not wavered from our goal of helping our customers get an edge in the market by providing personalized customer service, a choice of order routing with execution speed and quality."



Lightspeed Trader for MacOS features include:

- Completely customizable layouts

- Custom orders for hot keys and hot buttons

- Complex options trading and customizable options chains

- Level II quotes allowing insight to market depth

- Integrated charting with studies

- Multi-threading for hyper-speed

- Advanced scanners and filters

- Research capabilities powered by TipRanks



Lightspeed Trader for MacOS is available now by contacting your customer service representative or by emailing ContactUs@lightspeed.com.



About Lightspeed (www.lightspeed.com)

Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago, Waltham, MA, and Platteville, WI our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Lightspeed is a division of Lime Brokerage, LLC.