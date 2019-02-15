Lightspeed Releases New Version of Its Flagship Trading Platform, Lightspeed Trader for a Robust Day Trading Solution

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage is proud to announce a new version of its Lightspeed Trader platform. Lightspeed is a leading provider of fast and reliable trading technology dedicated to the delivery of real-time quotes and executions at lightning fast speeds. Lightspeed Trader version 8.2.464 was developed as a continued commitment to add and enhance software features with the active trader, day trader, and professional trader in mind, giving them the ability to seize market opportunities with the ease-of-use Lightspeed customers are accustomed to.



"We look at our traders as partners and want them to be as successful as possible," said Kevin Ott, Co-President. "Our goal is to listen to client feedback and make the improvements they need to achieve this success."



This new version of Lightspeed Trader now includes a fundamentals window which provides traders with the essential details needed to analyze a specific stock. Upgraded clients can type a ticker symbol in the level 2 quote window and be provided with a concise overview of the business or symbol being researched within four separate tabs; business summary, income, balance sheet, and cash flow. Within these tabbed areas, traders are provided with sector information, price-to-earnings evaluation, debt analysis, much more. Customers will now have even more tools for research and identifying trading opportunities providing a more complete end-to-end trading system.



Current customers can download this new day trading solution, Lightspeed Trader version 8.2.464 by visiting the Lightspeed website or downloading the 64-bit version here. Those new to lightspeed can find out why Lightspeed Trader is considered the best trading software for active traders and try a demo today.



About Lime Brokerage

Lime Brokerage LLC (Lime), is a FINRA and NFA member and a fully disclosed introducing broker-dealer based in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Platteville. Lime offers the industry's most advanced trading technologies and execution services, providing traders with superior access to the most automated, high-volume electronic trading markets. Lime's systems provide unsurpassed reliability and scale with exceptionally low latency. Developed to handle the demands of the automated and electronic trading community, Lime's technology caters to a diverse and sophisticated client base. The result is a robust, highly reliable, agency-only system that includes market data and trading platforms. It allows clients to trade efficiently and anonymously across all major lit and dark market venues. For more information about Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage, visit https://www.lightspeed.com/