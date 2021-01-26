Lightspeed Releases Newest Lightspeed Trader Update, Version 8.2.616

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2021 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group ("Lightspeed"), the home of professional traders, has announced the newest version of Lightspeed Trader, available now for download. Lightspeed Trader, Lightspeed's flagship trading platform, now boasts additions to general optimization, Level 1 fields, charts and custom orders in Lightspeed Trader Version 8.2.616.



Changes to the software in Version 8.2.616 will bolster the Lightspeed Trader platform's established low-latency executions and superior operational uptimes, providing updates to real-time quotes, advanced charting options and customizable order entry.



In Lightspeed Trader Version 8.2.616, Level 1 fields now include Market Cap, Short Interest, Dividend Amount, Annual Dividend and Dividend Yield, available for inclusion in users' Level 2, Watchlist and Position windows. Advanced charting option updates include Sub-Dollar charting changes, with Sub-Dollar symbols now displaying with a granularity to the fourth decimal place. Custom order updates now allow platform users to price custom orders as a percent of their Average Price or Cost Basis, as well. These latest features, in conjunction with the existing tool suite, aim to further assist professional traders in efficiently managing risk and implementing tailored strategies on the Lightspeed Trader platform.



"The newest version of Lightspeed Trader provides our clients with key optimizations based on customer feedback and needs to reinforce our trademark pillars of extensive customization, ultra-fast order entry and platform stability," said Kevin Ott, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lightspeed. "With this update, we can continue our journey of providing Lightspeed users with superior uptimes on an advanced, low-latency platform personalized for a multitude of professional trading strategies."



For the Lightspeed Trader Version 8.2.616 download, visit Lightspeed's Downloads and Documentation page.



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions.



For more information, visit www.lightspeed.com.