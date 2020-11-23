Lightspeed Reports Superior Uptime During Recent Volatility-Induced High Trading Volumes

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2020 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group ("Lightspeed"), reports that the firm's flagship trading platform, Lightspeed Trader, was consistently running and active during early November's surge in trading volumes, executing thousands of trades with superior uptime.



On Monday, November 9th, trading platforms across the investment landscape suffered technical issues attributed to extreme trading volumes and activities following news of the projected presidential election results and optimism for the Pfizer vaccine. Lightspeed Trader, however, reported superior uptime activity, despite the marked increase in recent trading volumes.



"We continually upgrade Lightspeed Trader to give active traders an edge in the market. The technology and features built into our platform are driven by one goal: to give real traders the trading tools and the stability to succeed, regardless of market conditions," said Kevin Ott, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lightspeed.



This stability is a testament to Lightspeed's continued investment in technology and infrastructure. Combined with a continued focus on security, load capacity, and scalability, Lightspeed Trader executes its mission of providing active traders with a stable, ultra-low latency trading platform.



"Providing clients with a performant, consistent, and reliable experience irrespective of market conditions or turmoil is our core philosophy," said Thomas Gibb, Lightspeed's Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our trading platform's reliability during this unprecedented and volatile period is a testament to our technology, the quality and talent of staff, and a culture of operational discipline."



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions.



For more information, visit www.lightspeed.com.