Lightspeed Trader Platform Maintains Stride with Market Volatility

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --Lightspeed Trader®, the flagship trading platform at Lightspeed, provides a dependable trading system for active traders that allows them to reliably operate even during extreme market volatility. Where other equity and option platforms may struggle with heavy volume and activity, Lightspeed Trader maintains consistent performance. During the recent market moves, several industry trading platforms experienced technical difficulties -- users encountered login issues, slow performance, inaccurate data, and substantial hold times -- due to system outages and several days of turbulent market activity. During this time, Lightspeed Trader remained accurate, fast, and stable with excellent customer service.



In today's financial climate, active traders can expect periods of acute market volatility. Fast-moving markets demand a trader's full attention. During such times, they depend on their trading platforms to perform at a consistently high level so that they may withstand or even profit from these market movements. Lightspeed Trader was designed to be a robust solution.



"Professional and active traders count on their trading platforms to weather every storm," said Kevin Ott, Co-President. "Our users can trust us to remain fully operational in even the most tempestuous markets."



Besides reliable stability, the company's platforms also offer traders unprecedented access to market data and a wide range of customization options. Additionally, even when developments in the news or changes in policy rock the market, traders can depend on Lightspeed's software for low latency and lightning-quick order execution. Additional information on Lightspeed and the firm's professional trading platforms can be found at www.lightspeed.com.



About Lightspeed (www.lightspeed.com)

Lightspeed is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Lightspeed is a division of Lime Brokerage, LLC.