Lightspeed Welcomes New Equities and Options Traders with $10,000 Commission Rebate

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2020 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group ("Lightspeed") home of professional traders, has announced a promotion that offers new users a commission rebate granting 50 percent of commissions back on all equities and options traded, with up to a total of $10,000 cash back within the first three months.



Lightspeed's commission rebate program is available to all new brokerage customers, subject to terms and conditions. This $10K promotion lets traders take advantage of Lightspeed's diverse routing destinations, superior operational stability and individualized client support across a suite of platforms, all in time for the new year.



With Lightspeed's broker-dealer service, professional traders can execute a multitude of trading strategies, with personalized, one-on-one customer service help for platform customization to fit individual needs.



The promotion aims to welcome new professional equities and options traders by lowering commission fees amidst the onboarding process. The promotional period runs 90 days from the day the account is opened, and users will receive commission rebates deposited directly into their Lightspeed account within 45 days of the end of the promotion.



"We are excited to be able to offer this innovative commission rebate program for traders looking for a fresh start in 2021," said Kevin Ott, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lightspeed. "We look forward to welcoming new Lightspeed users aboard."



To take advantage of Lightspeed's new commission rebate program, view the promotion here.



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions.



For more information, visit www.lightspeed.com.