Lightspeed Welcomes New Futures Traders with Pioneering Commission Rebate Trial

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2019 --Lightspeed, a premier provider of equities, options, and futures, announced an innovative commission rebate program for new futures traders. The program will grant a rebate of 50 percent of the commissions on all futures traded, up to a total of $10,000 cashback within the first three months.



Open to all new customers on Lightspeed's efutures platform powered by CQG, futures and options traders can experience the flexibility and reliability of one of the most robust technology platforms in the industry, regardless of their level of experience.



"We have built our service to enable efficient trading, with high-speed execution and flexible margins, and we want to welcome new futures and options traders to join us by lowering their commission fees while they get on board," said Kevin Ott, Co-President. "Since Lightspeed has a reputation for unparalleled customer service and education, even novice futures traders will be able to ramp up quickly with our resident experts working closely with them to get the most out of our platform."



The promotional period runs 90 days from the day the account is opened, which allows ample time for new customers who maintain a minimum of $10,000 in equity throughout the period to try innovative strategies enabled by the platform's feature-rich and mobile-responsive interface. To take advantage of this offer, new traders can get more details here.



Ott concluded, "Lightspeed customers know and appreciate our low cost, fast, reliable, and powerful platform with the best customer service professionals in the business, and we want to lower the barriers for more people to learn that too!"



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago, Waltham, MA, and Platteville, WI our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Lightspeed is a division of Lime Brokerage, LLC.