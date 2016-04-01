Baby Boomers Solve Common Traveling Problem

Bulimba, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2016 --Many Baby Boomers go traveling, enjoying their freedom from child rearing or work commitments. However one Baby Boomer couple transformed their RovEasy daypack holiday inspiration into a new travel solutions business and have recently released their first product, the RovEasy lightweight backpack.



The new RovEasy travel daypack is designed to meet the needs of the savvy traveler. Weighing less than 6oz the pack folds with ease into its own internal small pocket in seconds to be easily transported in a handbag or coat pocket. The packable backpack features classic styling with high quality nylon fabric and once open is a comfortable size for adults of all sizes to carry their daily travel necessities.



Managing Director of Clarity Travel Solutions, Jenni Proctor, explained "We were loving our European vacation but because of the changeable weather we were taking jackets on and off. It was inconvenient carrying coats around all day in our arms but we also didn't want to carry a heavy backpack on our backs all day, even when it wasn't needed."



"Our solution was to buy a lightweight foldable backpack that could be carried in my purse or my partner's pocket and then unfolded when needed," Jenni said. "It became the most useful item we had on our holiday, but we felt the design and quality needed improvement so we decided to design a travel backpack that would really meet our needs."



The RovEasy daypack is now available on Amazon at a special introductory price of $14.95.



Meanwhile these intrepid Baby Boomer travelers are planning their next holiday and their next product to ease the inconveniences and enhance the ease of traveling.



About Clarity Travel Solutions

Clarity Travel Solutions offers products that solve common travel inconveniences for discerning travelers. Their brand name RovEasy reflects the company vision of offering quality travel accessories that enhance the comfort and ease of traveling at any age.