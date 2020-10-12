Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2020 --Emergent recently announced that a star player in its line up has tracked the automation of daily tasks for over 190K corporate entities thus far. A proficient industry standard for law firms, Corporate Manager ET proves the most expedient way to manage is to go right to the source. The management software program's design is strategic. It generates and maintains all minute book documents, and completes numerous corporate/commercial transactions utilizing over twenty intuitive transaction-oriented wizards, an array of hundreds of precedents, firm-specific precedents, and over one thousand government forms. The wizards organize, amalgamate/merge and maintain information surrounding Directors, Officers, and Shareholders. They also automate what was once the time-consuming generation of documents such as annuals, organizations, and renewals, among others. Online filing and records management are on point in one seamless program.



"Our mission at Emergent is to streamline workflow, so unnecessary time expenditures are at a bare minimum," said Darren Cooper, the company's President and CEO. "Tactical down to the details, Corporate Manager ET even automatic tracks reminders for business name, extra-provincial, PPSA, and CPSO renewals. Missing a deadline is a thing of the past."



Moreover, searches that include NUANS, business information, cross-border, and USPTO, registrations, extracts, or document retrieval can be accomplished via the software as well. The smooth transmission of Canadian, US, or International entity information to regulators for automatic filing is achieved through one of Emergent's Canadian or US partners.



For more information about Corporate Manager ET, click on https://www.emergent.ca/corporate-law/.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



