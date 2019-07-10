Lime Brokerage, Advanced Trading Technology Leader, Unveils New Website to Support Global Traders

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2019 --Lime Brokerage, a broker-dealer and advanced financial technology leader providing state-of-the-art solutions to automated and electronic traders, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed website at limebrokerage.com.



The revamped website provides traders with a concise overview of Lime Brokerage's solutions for trading execution and market access through refreshed content that better defines the challenges Lime's institutional and automated trading clients face.



Supporting an optimized user experience, the fully responsive website showcases an updated service suite of end-to-end trading solutions providing high-volume low-latency access to U.S. electronic trading markets to systemic traders, financial institutions, professional traders, hedge funds, and asset managers.



"With the debut of our new optimized, streamlined digital presence, we can better showcase the solutions we provide to serve the highly specialized needs of automated traders," notes Amy Kulinski, SVP Marketing of Lime Brokerage. "Lime Brokerage is positioned for growth in providing the market access, tools, and infrastructure traders require to operate efficiently, and our new website design marks our mission to empower our clients with a seamless experience that allows them to achieve their trading goals."



Among its other upgrades, the website has improved functionality, modern uncluttered design, and more intuitively structured navigation, strategically creating a user experience that underscores the firm's mission to provide an experience rooted in speed, reliability, service, and scalability.



The website redesign follows Lime Brokerage's announcement that the firm supports the needs of automated traders through its customized benchmark and smart order routing algorithms for U.S. Equity trading.



About Lime Brokerage

Lime Brokerage helps institutional traders advance their execution strategy in the most automated, high-volume electronic trading markets. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago, Waltham, MA, and Platteville, WI, our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States and across the world. We provide unsurpassed reliability and scale with exceptionally low latency. Developed to handle the demands of today's—and tomorrow's—automated and electronic trading communities, Lime Brokerage is an agency-only broker whose combination of technology and service allows clients to trade efficiently and anonymously across all major lit and dark market venues.



For more information visit, www.limebrokerage.com