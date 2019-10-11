Lime Brokerage Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2019 --Lime Brokerage announced today that Antonio Manuel Abad has been appointed as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Abad previously served as Trading Platform Architect at Engineers Gate L.P. and CTO of EG Market Technologies, where he designed and supervised the development and operation of automated trading technologies. Mr. Abad has over 7 years of experience in the fintech space, with broad technical expertise in the full stack of technologies and infrastructure actively driving the modern trading environment.



As CTO of Lime, Mr. Abad will be responsible for overseeing the technical vision of the company and leading product research, engineering, and development efforts. He will also drive Lime's evolution in the electronic and automated trading spaces by continuously enhancing the firm's technology, infrastructure, and operations so that Lime will remain as a market leader. Under his stewardship, Lime will continue to offer best-of-breed performance, cutting-edge technology, and superior client satisfaction for both its existing products and new offerings.



"We are thrilled that Antonio brings to our team his proven track record and technical talent, Antonio's hire shows Lime's commitment to being a leading technology-enabled brokerage firm", said Farid Naib, Chief Executive Officer of Lime Brokerage. "Antonio's wealth of experience is a significant asset that will help Lime maintain its momentum in automated and high-frequency trading. He will help deliver the innovation, performance, and service that our customers have come to demand and expect of Lime."



Before joining EG Market Technologies, Mr. Abad had senior software engineering roles with Arxis Capital, Bloomberg L.P., and MIT Lincoln Laboratory. Prior to his role in financial markets, he worked in the Aerospace field. He is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering. He is based out of the New York office and will report to the CEO.



