Lime Brokerage Systems Pass Stability Test Against Volume, Trading Billions in March and April

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2020 --Lime Brokerage, a leading agency only broker-dealer in algorithmic and electronic trading, reports that the firm's automated trading systems were consistently running and active during March and April, one of the most volatile periods in recent years, executing multiple billions of shares with zero outages or downtime.



This stability is a testament to Lime's considerable technology and infrastructure investments over the past year. Combined with a continued focus on security, load capacity, and scalability, Lime fulfills its mission of providing automated and algorithmic traders with a comprehensive collection of performant and reliable trading solutions.



"Our core philosophy is to provide our clients with a performant, consistent, and reliable experience irrespective of market conditions or turmoil. We believe that objective provides Lime a competitive edge, and it bestows our clients with the confidence they demand so that they can maintain their focus on their trading strategies and critical business needs," said Antonio Manuel Abad, Lime's Chief Technology Officer. "Our reliability during this unprecedented, challenging, and extremely volatile period is a testament to Lime's technology, the quality and talent of its staff, and a culture of operational discipline."



Consistent maintenance, load capacity, and latency testing of systems and servers are standard practice, enabling Lime's Infrastructure team to identify, anticipate, and proactively address any systematic resource issues. While other firms experienced outages during these volatile months, Lime Brokerage has seen clients sending hundreds of billions of shares and executing multiple billions of shares without falter.



