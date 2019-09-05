Lime Releases New Version of Its Lime Trading Portal for Their Algorithmic and Automated Traders

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --Lime Brokerage, a leading agency only, high-volume broker-dealer in the high-frequency trading space is a preeminent provider of ultra-low-latency and ultra-high-throughput. This week they announced the release of a new version of their desktop and web-based Lime Trading Portal. These new portals are fully integrated with the world-class Lime Trading platforms, giving the firm's clients an improved view and ease of access to the management and reporting of their accounts.



"Lime continues to build on our history of innovation and performance," stated Johan Sandblom, SVP, Business Development. "We are proud to continually make improvements to our technology and systems whether big or small to meet client needs."



The new desktop application of Lime Trading Portal was created in JavaFX. This new update for desktops allows for the application to run across a wide variety of devices improving accessibility for our clients. To receive information on how to get access to the desktop Lime Trading Portal email, ts@limebrokerage.com.



Complimenting the desktop portal Lime has also created a new and improved version of their web-based version of the Lime Trading Portal. This version has moved content from Adobe Flash and recreated it in HTML5 the new industry standard for all web applications. This change resulted in a sleek, intuitive, and easy to navigate user interface. The Lime Trading Portal brings access to client resources into the web portal, so clients no longer need to visit a separate website to download Lime's APIs and documentation. Future planned enhancements include capabilities such as a report writer that will allow Lime clients to create their own reports and output files.



About Lime Brokerage

Lime Brokerage helps institutional traders advance their execution strategy in the most automated, high-volume electronic trading markets. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago, Waltham, MA, and Platteville, WI, our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States and the world. We provide unsurpassed reliability and scale with exceptionally low latency. Developed to handle the demands of today's—and tomorrow's—automated and electronic trading communities, Lime Brokerage is an agency-only broker whose combination of technology and service allows clients to trade efficiently and anonymously across all major lit and dark market venues.



For more information visit, www.limebrokerage.com