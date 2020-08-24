Limelight Holdings LLC Announces Record Full-Year Results and a Proposed Name Change from Lime Brokerage

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2020 --Today, Lime announced record top-line revenue and net income results for its fiscal year ended, June 30, 2020.



June 2020 was particularly strong, with the Company's Lightspeed division increasing the number of new accounts opened by 344% compared to June 2019 and increasing the volume of stock shares traded by 130%. Lime's total revenue grew by 66% on a year to year basis, despite being adversely affected by lower interest rates.



Farid Naib, Lime's CEO commented "Lime's objective is to provide professional traders with fast executions and stable technology coupled with great service. Throughout our fiscal year, particularly during the COVID crisis this objective was challenged and met, with Lime staff and systems handling record volumes of trades, users, and volatility."



To better reflect Lime's core business and focus, and in consideration of the greater client count using Lightspeed products and services versus other parts of the business, Lime Brokerage will be rebranding as "Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC", or LFSG later this year.



About Lime Brokerage (www.limebrokerage.com)

Lime Brokerage helps institutional traders advance their execution strategy in the most automated, high-volume electronic trading markets. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Chicago, our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States and the world. We provide unsurpassed reliability and scale with exceptionally low-latency. Developed to handle the demands of today's—and tomorrow's—automated and electronic trading communities, Lime Brokerage is an agency-only broker whose combination of technology and service allows clients to trade efficiently and anonymously across all major lit and dark market venues.



About Lightspeed (www.lightspeed.com)

Lightspeed is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Lightspeed is a division of Lime Brokerage, LLC.