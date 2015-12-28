Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2015 --The short, 5 night river cruise begins in Venice where passengers overnight the first night with the possibility to explore Venice and Carnival on their own. Day 2 begins with a visit of Doges Palace and then to the islands of Murano and Burano. Day 3 features two unique tours - a visit to see how gondolas are hand crafted and to visit a shop specializing in the crafting of the masks found all around Venice and used at Carnival time. Followed by time to enjoy Venice on your own in the afternoon. Day 4 features a cruise to Chioggia with visits of the town, the pilgrimage town of Padua and the Santo basilica. Returning to Venice in the early evening.



Travelers will cruise aboard the Michelangelo, CroisiEuropes' 158-passenger vessel complete with comfortable staterooms, onboard entertainment, Internet/WiFi access, a beverage package that offers Unlimited complimentary onboard beverages, including beer, fine wine, spirits, mineral bottled water, soft drinks specialty coffees and tea as well as fine meals prepared by French chefs.



After a long absence, the Carnival returned to operate in 1979. The Italian government decided to bring back the history and culture of Venice, and sought to use the traditional Carnival as the centerpiece of their efforts. Today, approximately 3 million visitors come to Venice every year for Carnivals. One of the most important events is the contest for the best mask, placed at the last weekend of the Carnival. A jury of international costume and fashion designers votes for "La Maschera più bella".



Venetian carnival masks have always been a main feature of the Venetian carnival. Traditionally people were allowed to wear them between the festival of Santo Stefano and the start of the carnival season and midnight of Shrove Tuesday. They have always been around Venice. Mask makers (mascherari) enjoyed a special position in society, with their own laws and their own guild. Venetian masks can be made in leather, porcelain or with the original glass technique. The original masks were rather simple in design, decoration, and often had a symbolic and practical function. Nowadays, most of them are made with the application of gesso and gold leaf and are all hand-painted using natural feathers and gems to decorate.



Europeanbarging is also offering a discounted rate for the February 11th departure starting at $749 per person. Both dates reflect a discount off the regular rates.