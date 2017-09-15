Limited Edition Works by Edgar Allan Poe Beautifully Illuminated by Matt Hughes

Kennesaw, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2017 --An anthology of tales and poems by American writer, Edgar Allan Poe, will be curated, illustrated, and published by Ethereal Visions Publishing. Entitled Edgar Allan Poe: This and Nothing More Illuminated Edition, each page of the book will be adorned with visually stunning borders, title heads, end pieces, and full-page illustrations, culminating in a collectable masterpiece that will be cherished for future generations.



Original illustrations from talented artist, Matt Hughes, will bring Poe's work to life, revealing a different perspective to Poe's work than that for which he is commonly known. Poe is often associated with gore, horror, suspense, mystery, and the macabre, but Hughes' illustrations are approached from the perspective of the otherworldly beauty of Dark Romantism.



In the early 1900s, artists such as Edmund Dulac and W. Heath Robinson approached Poe's work from a classical background of dark beauty and mysticism, rather than horror. Matt Hughes succeeds in channeling this perspective with his illustrations. Consisting of 11 epic tales and 16 poems, the 200 page book will contain more than 60 of Hughes' hauntingly beautiful illustrations, which are described as being a blend of gothic and art nouveau style.



"This and Nothing More will have the romantic quality of the classic book designs of the 1900s but the esthetic sensibility of the art nouveau movement," said Hope Hughes, co-founder of Ethereal Visions Publishing. "The stories and poems selected fit within the genre of dark romanticism, a reflection of the author's personal anguish, guilt and loss - themes still relevant today." Stories in the anthology include The Murders in the Rue Morgue and The Premature Burial and poems include The Raven and Annabel Lee.



A limited edition hardback book, Edgar Allan Poe: This and Nothing More Illuminated Edition will have a gold foil hard cover, gilded page ends, and specially designed gilded clamshell casing with magnetic closers. It will be printed on acid-neutral paper that lasts for generations, using processes normally used by high-end publishers. The book will have a foreward by Chris Seminar, Curator, Edgar Allan Poe Museum of Richmond, Virginia.



Ethereal Visions Publishing, who create beautiful artwork and products that are timeless and collectible, have launched Edgar Allan Poe: This and Nothing More Illuminated Edition on crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter.



Those interested in finding out more about This and Nothing More or securing a copy for themselves, can visit the Kickstarter page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/evpublishing/edgar-allan-poe-this-and-nothing-more-illuminated.



Samples of Hughes' artwork are shown. Each edition of the book that is purchased on Kickstarter comes with an exclusive Ex-Libris bookplate picturing The Raven. Donors can also become more involved with the project or secure exclusive rewards.