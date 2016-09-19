Culver City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2016 --Creating every reason for Amazon shoppers to solve the irritating issue of gaps between their doors and floors, Metric USA launches their newest product. Refined and straightforward just like its name, the "Door Stopper" is all about clean design and optimal functionality. How so? Its soft fabric and tiered construction fills gaps by dually gripping the floor and the door by way of compression. A contemporary wedge of sorts which refuses to slide, nick a door, or scratch a floor, the product is what could be called security, door stopper style.



A door draft stopper that accommodates gaps up to 1.25", the product won't move backward or forward unless it's moved. Working in tandem with hardwood, tile, carpeted, or concrete flooring, the one-size-fits-all door stopper promises to suit every room's needs.



John Collins, the owner of Metric USA, said of the product, "The fabric design supplies non-slip functionality at its finest. No more daily kicking your door stopper into place. And no more heavy door wedges that chip your paint. This will always be the right sized door stop. We've got you covered with a contemporary designed door stopper on Amazon for 50% off the regular $14.95 price."



To purchase the door stoppers on Amazon visit, http://amzn.to/2b5Xd3F. For more information about Metric USA visit, www.shopmetricusa.com.



Metric USA is a family-owned business that has been creating convenient, comfortable wearables for over 60 years. Metric has been the leading manufacturer of lingerie and swimsuit cups for the women's intimate apparel and swimwear markets both in US and Europe for over 70 years. Their signature product, Metric 66, is a super-soft fabric traditionally used in high-end lingerie. The company recently added a new division focused on manufacturing high-quality home products. All of Metric's products are manufactured at a socially-responsible plant located in Sri Lanka.



