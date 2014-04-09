Battle Creek, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2014 --Readers of Rys Rising: Book I by Tracy Falbe have left reviews in the US Kindle store calling the fantasy novel “a work of art” and “One of the better epic tales I’ve read in a long time.” For a limited time fantasy readers can start this addictive series for the promotional price of $0.99. The sale runs through Saturday April 12th in all Kindle stores including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany.



It is one of eight novels set in the fantasy world of the rys developed by the author Tracy Falbe who spent 15 years writing her fantasy series. The rys are a rare magical race created by another magical race called the tabre that were seeking to perfect themselves. But they reviled their creations and segregated them in a remote mountain colony. In Rys Rising: Book I two prodigies Dacian and Onja want to liberate their kind but have radically different approaches. Dacian pursues acceptance from his tabre masters, and Onja secretly plots rebellion and nurtures allies among the humans of the western tribal kingdoms.



The tabre also rule a human civilization in the realm of Nufal. The magical beings are the religious leaders of the people who enjoy a high civilization. They think their only threat is savages on their frontier and know nothing about the dangers arising from the tabre oppression of the rys.



“In my rys books I develop two-level plots. There are the plot for the magical beings and the plot for the humans who have to cope within a world controlled by elite magic users,” Falbe said.



One of the main human characters is Amar who becomes a warrior faithful to Onja. She helps him recover from total ruin and then encourages him to build new fortunes as a warlord.



In this short excerpt, he faces the final test in his initiation to an outlaw society known as the Kez.



“Initiates, we ask you to die for us. Cast in your stones and join the Brotherhood of Vu,” Kym said.



The Kez warriors stepped away. Urlen and Amar were left with their blocks at the water’s edge. Amar finally looked at Urlen.



“I’ll be waiting for you,” Amar said.



Then without any hesitation, he bent down and pushed his block with his bound hands. With a scrape and a splash, it yanked Amar into the water. It would not be said that Amar had hesitated at the test of the waters.



