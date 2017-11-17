Limitless Venture Group Signs Joint Venture Agreement

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --Limitless Venture Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVGI) today announced a joint venture with Ascend Global Services, an international multi-level marketing company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ascend Membership, LLC.



Under the joint venture, all of the acquired assets of Ascend Global Services will be placed into Ascend Global Holdings, Inc., a newly formed Nevada corporation and joint venture that is a 51% - owned subsidiary of Limitless Venture Group, Inc., with 49% ownership retained by Ascend Membership, LLC. Both parties have given themselves an opportunity to unwind the acquisition should the need arise. Ascend Global Holdings, Inc. will utilize experienced sales personnel and innovative distribution channels to accelerate the sales growth and visibility of Limitless Venture Group, Inc.'s brand of HempCore Health Nutraceutical products. The joint venture to develop and sell a variety of additional unique quality offerings and product lines.



"This joint venture presents an opportunity to maximize value for LVGI shareholders, while at the same time boosting our sales and distribution opportunities," said Joseph Francella, CEO of Limitless Venture Group, Inc.



The Agreements are posted on our website: http://www.lvginc.com, under the Investors tab.



About Ascend Global Services

AGS is an MLM (Multi Level Marketing) company currently offering products and services in three distinct areas; Home, Health and Travel. These three markets account for well over 10 trillion dollars in annually sales worldwide. The company currently has over 600 active reps and over 5000 travel customers. AGS' purpose is to change people's lives by providing the best business opportunity with the highest integrity in direct selling, by marketing their products to consumers, treating others as they would want to be treated and providing the means through which our distributors can sell our products and services and make money consistent with their personal goals.



For additional information please visit their website: http://www.ascendglobalservices.com



About Limitless Venture Group Inc.

Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma Limitless Venture Group, Inc., known as THE BRAND BUILDERS, is a development stage company dedicated to the production, distribution and marketing of unique, quality product lines. Limitless Venture Group, Inc. is a full service brand development company with product formulations and brand identity capabilities. Limitless Venture Group Inc. and its group of diversified wholly owned subsidiaries have four product lines ready to go to market. Through our Limitless Body Inc. subsidiary we have our Limitless Body and our Limitless Health product lines fully developed, tested and ready for full production. Limitless Venture Group, Inc. also controls as a 100% wholly owned subsidiary named Limitless Brands Inc. Limitless Brands Inc. serves as our alcoholic brand division. SLAM Infusination is our line of RTD (ready to drink) alcoholic shots aimed at the virtually untapped grab and go counter item space of the massive alcohol industry. SLAM has it owns formulation, graphics and marketing departments. SLAM has full federal and state approvals and is ready to go market. Through Limitless Health™ and our URL http://www.hempcorehealth.com, we market our HempCore Health™ line of products. The initial product lineup consists of five products: Healthy Heart - a cholesterol reduction formula; Relax - an anti-anxiety/stress relief formula; Brain Boost - a cognitive/brain function enhancement formula; Fibered UP - a fiber supplement and Joint Relief - a joint/arthritis relief formula.



For additional information please visit our websites:

http://www.lvginc.com

http://www.hempcorehealth.com

http://www.getaslam.com



Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analysis and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the release. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.



