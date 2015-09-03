Lingerie Startup Lucky Cheeks Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Make People Happy

Monschau, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2015 --Lucky Cheeks stands for seduction, elegance and extraordinary quality since not all G-strings are created equal. There are ordinary G-strings, sports G-strings and then there are Lucky Cheeks G-strings for those special occasions.



Over the past year, these extraordinary G-strings have been sold on the European market and customers as well as experts are thrilled. Now this refreshing lingerie startup, founded by designer Muriel Klink, wants to expand their market globally with the help of a crowdfunding project on Kickstarter.



What makes the G-strings by Lucky Cheeks so special?



They convey a certain lifestyle of lightness and love. They deliver a little vacation from daily stress. They create wonderful bonds and turn togetherness into a highlight. Lucky Cheeks G-strings are with no doubt a must-have for each woman.



These classy G-strings are designed in Germany in the Eifel. The high-quality materials are from Europe. Perhaps most notable is that the embroidery is made in Switzerland, the ornaments with Swarovski elements are from France and the fabrics from Italy.



The artful lingerie finally is produced in a sewing manufactory near Paris which has specialised in luxurious lingerie. Each G-string is handcrafted. An essential requirement was that the sewers had proper working conditions and, as a result, an ethically exemplary production was guaranteed.



In order to finance their new collection of G-strings, founder Muriel Klink turned to Kickstarter.



Upon reaching their crowdfunding goal of €20.000, Lucky Cheeks will be able to produce wonderful new styles of G-strings which means that backers of this crowdfunding campaign can expect some great rewards. There will be a choice of five different G-string models at special prices, T-shirts with the imprint "G-String Lover", a mask matching the G-strings for early birds and a photo shoot.



The Lucky Cheeks Kickstarter Project - http://kck.st/1KBwSHZ



The Official Lucy Cheek Website- http://www.lucky-cheeks.com



About Lucky Cheeks

Founder Muriel Klink has been fascinated by fine embroidery and lingerie and started making her own designs while very young. It was only after 10 years of working experience in management that this commercial engineer dared to step into independence to establish a multi-brand online-shop for luxurious lingerie in 2007. It was then, when she realized that there is still a great lack of high-quality G-strings. With this in mind, she sold the online-shop and launched the label Lucky Cheeks at the end of 2013.