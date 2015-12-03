Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2015 --Today, LinkConnects has unveiled a new service where social media users can link and connect all of their social network profiles under one hood. The site currently offers four types of accounts which cover personal, business, government and organization accounts.



Most social network users know the common issue that comes with multiple profiles: It's hard to keep followers and friends up-to-date on all social network accounts. Often additional problems come in – for example if an account name is available with one social network but no longer with another.



This is where LinkConnects comes in handy. The recently launched service enables social network users to sign up for one account and to link all social network profiles at one place. Joining the service is easy and just takes a minute, as LinkConnects enables users to sign up via Twitter, Facebook, Google+ or an email address.



"Nowadays, social media has become an integral part of our lives. Most people check their Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn profile every day in order to stay updated on the latest news in their industry. and most of them end up having numbers of social network accounts that they wish to share it easily ", the site's spokesperson commented.



Once a LinkConnects profile has been created, it's just a matter of minutes to link all social profiles together.



The services is now offering to link 50+ accounts to link, 4 language interfaces including English, Russian, Japanese and Arabic, and many to be available soon



About LinkConnects

LinkConnects Founded in 15-11-2015 by Ahmed Al Zarouni http://www.linkConnects.com/azarouni, and it is Registered and licensed under Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Centre, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, UAE



