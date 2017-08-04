Barrie, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2017 --LinkGreen, a cloud-based SaaS company, announced today the closing of their initial seed round of financing from the Georgian Angel Network (GAN), along with other local investors. The funding will allow the company to hire new talent with the marketing, sales and software skills needed to fully commercialize LinkGreen's products and propel the business along its growth trajectory.



"Traditional fragmented industries like lawn & garden have been long overlooked and are desperately in need of an online solution", says Patterson, who along with co-founder Robert Tigwell, see a huge opportunity for an online ordering solution in a number of traditionally brick & mortar industries. "Our goal here at LinkGreen is to establish ourselves as the authority in the Lawn & Garden industry for wholesale ordering and online connectivity for businesses, with future expansion into other fragmented industries".



LinkGreen's online ordering solution, LinkGreen Connect, already has 3,100 buyers ordering directly from over 300 suppliers, generating $300 million in supply chain demand across North America.



About LinkGreen

LinkGreen is wholesale ordering done better. We are a company devoted to making wholesale ordering more efficient and effective by providing wholesale buyers and suppliers a better way to process orders.



Emanating from Garden Center owner and LinkGreen CEO, Warren Patterson, LinkGreen was the result of his need for a better solution to the costly and time-consuming traditional process of ordering product. He soon discovered a severe lack of online presence and solutions in the Lawn & Garden industry. Even more surprising was the discovery of industries, like his own, that suffered from the same problem of slow to non-existent online adoption.



As a result, LinkGreen was formed and a new online ordering solution, LinkGreen Connect™, was created to target those fragment industries in a way that leverages the efficiency and effectiveness of modern online solutions.



LinkGreen Connect™



LinkGreen Connect provides wholesale buyers the ability to order directly from their suppliers online with full order tracking, history and custom pricing, either at the office or on-the-go.



Suppliers on LinkGreen can now offer their customers access to all their products and catalogs, with full ERP integration to their POS system. Suppliers can now provide real-time updates on current inventory, product pricing through a fully-synchronized solution.



With over 3,100 businesses and $300 million in supplier revenue, LinkGreen is quickly becoming the common technology for wholesale buyers and suppliers.