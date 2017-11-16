LinkGreen Releases LinkGreen Rep, Their New Ordering App Specifically for Sales Reps

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2017 --LinkGreen, a cloud-based SaaS company, announced the release of LinkGreen Rep™, a sales rep app empowering sales teams to process online orders from any mobile device. LinkGreen Rep™ provides sales teams with a powerful tool to efficiently complete customer orders, manage accounts and generate new leads, whether they are on the road or on-site with a customer. "This app was created to meet the specific needs of sales reps who are on the road. It completes LinkGreen's suite of products and positions us as the "holy grail" of online technology for wholesale suppliers," says LinkGreen CEO, Warren Patterson. "It's exciting that LinkGreen now offers a singular solution for suppliers with online ordering, websites, ERP integration and now a sales rep app. We are excited to offer technology that meets all the business needs of suppliers in one, integrated suite of products."



LinkGreen Rep fulfills the vision of a LinkGreen's strategy to create a suite of products that brings together both sides of the supply chain management cycle. Suppliers can now process everything via their ERP system with all parties using their own level of technology. COO, Rob Tigwell sees the new sales rep app as the final piece of the puzzle for sales enablement stating, "A supplier now has one source of data which feeds all their inbound sales needs".



About LinkGreen

LinkGreen is a company devoted to making wholesale ordering more efficient and effective by providing wholesale buyers and suppliers a better way to process orders.



Emanating from Garden Center owner and LinkGreen CEO, Warren Patterson, LinkGreen was the result of his need for a better solution to the costly and time-consuming traditional process of ordering product. He soon discovered a severe lack of online presence and solutions in the Lawn & Garden industry. Even more surprising was the discovery of industries, like his own, that suffered from the same problem of slow to non-existent online adoption.



As a result, LinkGreen was formed and a new online ordering solution was created to target those fragmented industries in a way that leverages the efficiency and effectiveness of modern online solutions. LinkGreen now operates in a number of industries including Lumber & Building Materials, Greenhouse & Floriculture, Lawn & Garden and Home Decor, working with over 3,200 registered retailers.



About LinkGreen Rep™

LinkGreen Rep™ provides sales reps mobile access to everything they need to places customer orders efficiently. LinkGreen Rep™ connects directly with their company's online catalog with current inventory and customer pricing. Providing sales reps the flexibility to place orders and track customer order history from anywhere.



Specially designed for sales teams, sales reps can effortlessly communicate with your customers with quick links to share the catalog and search or add customers to generate new leads. Sales reps never have to worry about sending updates to supplier catalogs, as LinkGreen Rep™ utilizes push technology to always keep products and pricing up-to-date.