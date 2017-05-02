Linking Into Sales Listed as a Top Podcast for Business Success on Inc.com

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2017 --The Social Selling Podcast by Linking Into Sales was recommended by Inc.com as one of the "14 Podcasts That Will Make You a More Successful Entrepreneur" in an article by Marcel Schwantes on April 18, 2017.



The noted podcast is produced by Linking into Sales and co-hosted by Elyse Archer, Martin Brossman and Greg Hyer. Since 2010, the podcast has produced over 100 episodes focused on helping B2B sales professionals use social media for sales engagements, otherwise known as social selling. The podcast has featured interviews with successful sales leaders including Jon Ferrara of Nimble, Brian Fanzo of iSocialFanz, startup sales advisor Jill Rowley, Barbara Giamonco of Social Centered Selling, Timothy Hughes, author of "Social Selling - Influencing Buyers and Changemakers", and Jill Konrath, author of several sales books including "Agile Selling," "Snap Selling," and "More Selling, Less Time."



"We are delighted to be mentioned in this great list of super influencers," said Greg Hyer. "Our goal is producing an inviting podcast that helps business people use the information they can acquire from social media networks like LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and SnapChat to enhance their sales engagements with prospects and customers. Sales professionals that are informed and insightful are typically the ones that outperform their peers and achieve their sales quota."



Martin Brossman commented, "I believe the value of our podcast is our passion to draw out real world tools that our listeners can use today, and we all like to have fun doing it. Since Greg, Elyse and I work in the area of consulting, training and coaching, we want our listeners to walk away with the strategies and tactics they can apply right away. We have always focused on quality shows and guests we know will be generous with their knowledge."



Elyse Archer said, "This was such an honor to be mentioned here among other podcasters I admire and learn from on a regular basis. I believe part of what sets The Social Selling Podcast by Linking into Sales apart is that we are practitioners first, podcasters second. We are using the tools and strategies we discuss on the show in our daily lives in order to grow our own businesses. I love the learning process we go through in order to bring timely, relevant ideas to our listeners."



The podcast continues to receive rave reviews, including the honor of being mentioned by Attach.io in a post titled "Top 10 Podcasts for Sales Professionals and Leaders – updated for 2016." Also, in July of 2015, the podcast was featured by the UNC Kenan-Flagler School of Business as one of "10 Podcasts to Sharpen Your Sales Skills."



Brossman and Hyer founded the Linking Into Sales organization in 2009 with a shared vision of helping sales professionals master social selling. They offer workshops, 1-on-1 coaching, online courses via their learning platform at www.SocialSelling.training and classroom training at North Carolina State University - Technology Training Solutions. They launched the podcast in 2011, initially focusing on Sales 2.0, then later narrowed the topic to social selling. In late 2015, they welcomed Elyse Archer of Six Figure Sales Coaching as a third podcast co-host to further broaden the perspective offered in each podcast.



The Social Selling Podcast of Linking Into Sales is available across several podcasting platforms, including iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, TuneIn, Player.FM and YouTube. Martin Brossman, Greg Hyer and Elyse Archer invite sales professionals to subscribe and experience the benefits of the latest social selling wisdom.



For more information, visit: www.linkingintosales.com.



See the Company Page on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/linking-into-sales.