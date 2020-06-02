Winston-Salem, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2020 --Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek), a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the Internet of Things (IoT), has expanded its presence in New Zealand through a strategic distribution alliance with Edwards Sound Systems, a leading provider of professional sound, IP Audio and audio-visual systems and solutions headquartered in Auckland. Edwards Sound will now offer the Linortek Netbell products, providing a simpler and more effective way for industrial, manufacturing, educational businesses to control and manage their timed alert system over the network.



Edwards Sound Systems' Director, Jonathan Hardie-Neil, commented," We are very pleased with this relationship. Our experience in the IP Audio, school paging and public address system markets makes the Netbell product range a perfect fit for our company, and brings another quality product to our suite.



We look forward to working with Linortek and providing a fantastic resource to our customers. "



Linortek Netbell is built on the Internet of Things technology, that can be used to schedule and control the timed alert system from a web browser remotely, with no additional software or designated computer required. It simplifies the installation, eliminates wiring and control systems. The partnership with Edwards Sound makes Linortek Netbell widely available for purchase across New Zealand.



"This alliance with Edwards Sound gives us a direct line to support their customer base in adopting next generation timed alert technologies," said Gary S. Nalven, founder and CEO of Linortek, "Edwards Sound has been in the business for over 50 years, give them a strong understanding of market needs. This partnership brings our IoT controllers to a wider market while providing Edwards Sound a more diverse product offering for its customer base."



To purchase Linortek products through Edwards Sound, please visit https://www.edwardsnz.co.nz/catalog/linortek-netbell-web-based-bell-and-buzzer-systems-100154.htmx



About Edwards Sound

Edwards Sound is a 100% Kiwi owned and operated business, with over 50 years on the clock. The company started in the early 1960's supporting the local Auckland market and beyond, providing professional sound, lighting and audio-visual solutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.edwardsnz.co.nz/



About Linor Technology, Inc.

Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek) is a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the "Internet of Things" (IoTs), a market that involves web connection between all types of products. Linortek developed two lines of web controllers used in three niche products, NetBell, Network Hour Meter and Aquaculture Farm Monitor. This technology focus and expertise has enabled Linortek to take full advantage of the new generation of IoTs for industrial, manufacturing and educational businesses as well as the Aquaculture vertical business with needs for control, monitoring and alert over the internet. All products are controlled and monitored from a simple and easy to use web page or mobile app. For more information, please visit: www.linortek.com