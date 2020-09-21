Winston-Salem, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2020 --Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek), a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the Internet of Things (IoT), announces the availability of its new version iTrixx Wireless Equipment Hour Meter with built in MQTT protocol. The device remotely collects real-time data on offline industrial vehicles and powered equipment, enabling companies to stay on top of routine maintenance to minimize equipment downtime and lost revenue.



The wireless iTrixx is a self-contained Wi-Fi enabled, custom-developed device with the MQTT protocol built in. With digital inputs, relay outputs, analog inputs, the customizable solution collects data on equipment usage, uptime and downtime, voltage and more. The Wireless Equipment Hour Meter works with any powered equipment such as ground support vehicles, construction equipment, forklifts, golf carts, heavy-duty vehicles and production machinery.



"The implementation of the popular MQTT (Message Queueing Telemetry Transport) protocol into our iTrixx devices enables the iTrixx the ability to interface with a world of devices utilizing well known and dependable protocols." Gary S. Nalven, founder and CEO, Linortek, said, "MQTT is an open standard lightweight protocol in use worldwide that provides a means for sensors and devices to reliably communicate data across networks for configuration and control of devices and for storage, subsequent retrieval and analysis of telemetry and status data."



The advantage of using MQTT for iTrixx Hour Meter

Ease of integration: Most IoT platforms support MQTT to send and receive data to/from smart things and assets equipped with smart sensors and controls. The addition of MQTT to iTrixx hour meter provides insight from equipment and assets previously difficult to obtain and which required costly and error prone manual data logging.



Low bandwidth requirements: MQTT is a lightweight protocol with low overhead and low requiring very minimum bandwidth. Even dial-up speeds are ample for transmitting to the cloud or to your application in areas of limited connectivity.



Reliable: MQTT provides for Quality of Service to ensure that data transmission is reliable.



Secure: iTrixx utilizes TLS security protocol to ensure that your data in motion is secure. Your IoT platform ensures that data is secure at rest.



The freedom to choose on premises or cloud-based platforms: Because MQTT is an industry standard protocol in use for more than 20 years, there are many choices of MQTT brokers and IoT PaaS (Platform as a Service). Easily incorporate the iTrixx into your existing IoT platform or easily get up and running by simply building an MQTT broker and data logging system.



About Linor Technology, Inc.

Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek) is a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the "Internet of Things" (IoTs), a market that involves web connection between all types of products. Linortek developed two lines of web controllers used in three niche products, NetBell, Network Hour Meter and Aquaculture Farm Monitor. This technology focus and expertise has enabled Linortek to take full advantage of the new generation of IoTs for industrial, manufacturing and educational businesses as well as the Aquaculture vertical business with needs for control, monitoring and alert over the internet. All products are controlled and monitored from a simple and easy to use web page or mobile app. For more information, please visit www.linortek.com.