Winston Salem, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2019 --Linor Technology, Inc (Linortek), a solution provider in Internet of Things (IoTs) vertical markets, announced today the worldwide release of Netbell-NTG network tone/message generator. This innovative addition to the Netbell timed alert system line uses "Internet of Things" technology, to provide an all-in-one solution that can be used to play custom sounds for schools, factories, commercial businesses existing Public Address (PA) system to signal class changes, breaks, shift rotations, timer start and stop work, or for process monitoring, and other general alarms.



"As a growing school, our existing solution was actually no longer capable of meeting our needs. I needed to find a solution that was quickly installed without making any significant infrastructure changes." Said Bob DeRuiter, Technical Coordinator for Ripon Christian Schools, "Netbell is very easy to set up and operate, plugs right into our network and we can set different schedules for each school from a simple web interface, it provides both temporary and long-term solution for future expansion."



The Netbell-NTG is built on a TCP/IP platform and network enabled, it eliminates the need for wiring and control systems. With 40 standard tones/messages built into the system, Netbell®-NTG also allows users to add over 10 hours of pre-recorded custom tones and voice messages. Users can select and activate up to 16 tones or messages based on a set schedule or through digital inputs.



For more information about Linortek Netbell-NTG tone generator, visit: www.linortek.com/netbell-multi-tone-message-generator-controller.



About Linor Technology

Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek), a North Carolina corporation, is a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the "Internet of Things" (IoTs). The company developed two lines of web controllers that are used in its three niche products: NetBell, IoTMeter, and Aquaculture Farm Monitor. All products are controlled and monitored from a simple and easy-to-use web page or mobile app. Learn more about Linortek at: www.linortek.com