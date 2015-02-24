Winston-Salem, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2015 --The Internet of Things (IoT) is bringing about its own technological revolution. Operating on the principle of connecting electronic devices through the internet, the IoT premise simplifies or eliminates wiring, control systems and telecommunication link-up on everything from printers to home alarm systems. This results in easier installations and lower costs for the end-user. There's no need to hook a security camera to an RG-6 cable or a TV monitor when it can use WiFi to transmit its signal to a smart phone app, after all.



Now Linortek, a company that has already established itself in the IoT arena, is unveiling a new application for their technology. The product is called Netbell™, and the target users are schools, churches, and businesses – essentially, anyone who uses bells to indicate class changes, breaks, or shift rotations.



The Netbell™ was designed as an easy-to-use, scalable automated bell system. Developed at the behest of school administrators who were looking for a simpler and more effective way to control their bells, the system is built on a TCP/IP platform and can be installed anywhere in the network without need for a direct PC connection. A built-in web server allows users to access, control, and schedule the bells over the internet from any location. To expedite this process, Netbell™ features a web interface that requires no programming or additional software. The internal clock synchs with the NTP server for precise timekeeping, and users who have a complex bell schedule already laid out can import their existing schedule into the Netbell™ system using text CSV format.



About Linortek

Linor Technology, Inc. is a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the "Internet of Things" (IoT). This North Carolina Corporation has developed two lines of web controllers. This technology focus and expertise has enabled Linortek to take full advantage of the new generation of IoT for industries, consumers, and small- to mid-sized companies. Their products address all the needs of control, monitoring, and alerts over the internet - including home appliance, security, lighting, and industrial automation - all controlled and monitored from easy-to-use websites or mobile applications.



About Netbell™ Technology

Netbell™ is built on Linortek's existing web-based controllers (the Fargo and Koda platforms) with special software designed for the bell system. Fargo and Koda were created for Internet of Things (IoT), the niche industry that connecting all sorts of products through the internet. These platforms have been used in many applications including security, home automation, energy management, and manufacturing equipment.



