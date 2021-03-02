Winston Salem, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2021 --Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek), a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the Internet of Things (IoT), announces an all-in-one solution to the Netbell® product line. This latest system combines Netbell's TCP/IP platform, built-in web server, web-based event scheduling software with high-quality multi-tone break buzzer into one easy-to-install, compact unit for custom sounds alarms.



Linortek's Netbell-KMB is an all-in-one, plug and play solutions. Users only need to plug in the power, connect to a network, select the tones with no additional software required. The built-in web interface allows customers to remotely access, control and schedule individualized tones for different events from a standard web browser through the IP address. The buzzer has 80 built-in standard tones (105dBa@1m, volume adjustable), 4 tones can be activated via schedules or a push switch connecting to the digital input for emergency.



"From time to time, we have customers asked for a multi-tone option for their break time alarm, a single tone system can't meet the diversified needs of audio alarm in the business." Gary S. Nalven, founder and CEO, Linortek, said, "We are excited to offer factories and businesses another solution for notifying workers and employees of time-sensitive events. Our Netbell-KMB all-in-one system gives customers the convenience of a single product for all alert needs including breaks, lunches, shift changes, stop works, general/emergency alarms. Considering the many different work environments our customers deal with every day, there are numerous situations that require variable and customizable audio solutions. Netbell-KMB products don't require extra software for programming and can be accessed and programmed through its IP address."



Linortek Netbell-KMB provides a simple and easy-to-use way for timer start and stop works, signaling shift changes, lunch breaks and general/emergency alarms. The system is best suited for small to mid-sized factories, businesses, warehouses, industrial facilities, commercial buildings, government & military buildings and distribution centers. It comes in two sizes: Netbell-KMB and Netbell-KMB-C. The Netbell- KMB features a high-quality multi-tone buzzer that covers up to 25,000 ft2 industrial working areas. Netbell-KMB-C includes a Netbell-KMB and one 4" LED digital clock.



Netbell solutions are available for purchase at www.Linortek.com or by calling 336-485-6199. For more information or general questions about Linortek products, please contact us here: www.linortek.com/contact-us



About Linor Technology, Inc.

Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek) is a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the "Internet of Things" (IoT), a market that involves web connection between all types of products. Linortek developed two lines of web controllers used in three niche products, NetBell, Network Hour Meter and Aquaculture Farm Monitor. This technology focus and expertise has enabled Linortek to take full advantage of the new generation of IoT for industrial, manufacturing and educational businesses as well as the Aquaculture vertical business with needs for control, monitoring and alert over the internet. All products are controlled and monitored from a simple and easy to use web page or mobile app. For more information, please visit www.linortek.com.