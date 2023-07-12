WINSTON SALEM, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2023 --Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek), a pioneering developer of controllers for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a significant advancement in its integration capabilities with UpKeep, a leading computerized maintenance management system (CMMS). This integration, developed in response to a request from a key client, not only enables seamless and automatic data retrieval from iTrixx equipment hour meters, but also facilitates automatic work order generation within the UpKeep CMMS, profoundly enhancing maintenance management efficiency.



This innovative solution was developed in response to a request from a client, an industry-leading installer of deep foundation systems for energy, manufacturing, and industrial projects throughout the U.S., the Caribbean, and South America. They sought a solution to replace manual hour meter entries for their remote construction equipment, with automated data retrieval that could be integrated with their existing UpKeep CMMS software.



The successful integration was achieved through a newly developed program from Linortek. The program, leveraging the MQTT protocol, is capable of publishing data to UpKeep in a format understood by the UpKeep API. The significant update to the software now enables data from Linortek iTrixx hour meter, devices to be sent directly to UpKeep, eliminating the need for manual entries and improving overall efficiency.



"At Linortek, we're dedicated to crafting solutions tailored to our client's needs. After evaluating multiple options and engaging with the UpKeep team, we found the most efficient approach would be to develop a new program that integrates seamlessly with the UpKeep CMMS software." said Maria, the technical support manager at Linortek. "We're thrilled to offer this integration to the wider network of UpKeep users and help more companies overcome similar challenges."



Following the successful development, internal testing, and subsequent launch of this software enhancement, Linortek reiterates its commitment to advancing operational efficiency and strengthening client relationships. The integration with UpKeep, a significant player in the CMMS market, is a remarkable accomplishment for Linortek and signifies a promising path for further industry collaborations.



About Linortek

Linor Technology, Inc., a North Carolina corporation, is a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the "Internet of Things" (IoTs), a market involving connecting a vast range of products and systems to the network for remote control and data acquisition. Linortek's products are designed, engineered, manufactured and supported in Winston Salem, North Carolina USA. Learn more about Linortek at: www.linortek.com.