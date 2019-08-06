Winston Salem, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2019 --Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek), a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the Internet of Things (IoT), announces its products are now available through Graybar, a Fortune 500 company and leading wholesale distributor of high-quality products and services that support new construction, infrastructure updates, building renovation, facility maintenance, repair and operations, and original equipment manufacturing.



Linortek's IoT devices complement Graybar's extensive presence supplying the construction market, the commercial, institutional, and government (CIG) market, and the industrial and utility markets. Graybar also holds a contract for electrical and communication data with OMNIA Partners, Public Sector – the largest public sector purchasing organization nationwide.



All Linortek products are easy-to-use and can be installed on new equipment or retrofitted to existing devices. No additional software or third-party server is required. Through the reseller partnership, Graybar now offers the following Linortek products:



- IOTMETER™: Innovative and custom developed devices that use IoT technology to remotely monitor cumulative usage hours, temperature, voltage and more for powered equipment (WiFi Hour Meter) or record real-time data on offline industrial vehicles and powered equipment, such as forklifts, cranes and ground support vehicles (Network Hour Meter).



- NETBELL® TIMED ALERT SYSTEM: A custom developed Internet enabled solution built on Linortek's existing TCP/IP product platforms with built-in server to provide up to 500 web-based event schedules, no additional software or designated computer required. This product line includes four solutions: The Netbell Tone Generator modernizes existing Public Address systems in schools, industrial and commercial facilities as well as retail stores to schedule and play custom sounds for designated events. The Netbell Bell System works well in places with moderate noise levels, such as schools, business offices and small factories, while the Netbell Buzzer System complements noisy buildings and large areas such as production facilities and warehouses. The Netbell Bell Controller replaces older, traditional bell timers in schools, factories, businesses, warehouses, industrial facilities and commercial buildings.



- UNIVERSAL WEB RELAY CONTROLLERS: Linortek's controllers – Fargo and Koda – are built on a standard TCP/IP platform with a built-in web server that uses relay switched outputs, opto-isolated inputs and analog inputs to connect any stand-alone physical hardwired device to a network/internet control. Users can access, control and monitor these devices with standard Internet browsers and Android & iPhone apps.



Gary S. Nalven, founder and CEO, Linortek, said, "We're excited that Graybar has joined our reseller network. Linortek's goal from the outset was to help companies gather useful data by connecting their off-line machines and devices to the internet. This partnership brings our IoT controllers to a wider market while providing Graybar a more diverse product offering for its customer base."



To purchase Linortek products through Graybar, please visit https://www.linortek.com/linortek-graybar-gbid/. In addition to distribution, Graybar also provides referrals for low voltage contractors nationwide to help with installation.



About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 company, specializes in supply chain management services, and is a leading North American distributor of high-quality components, equipment, and materials. They serve the construction market, the commercial, institutional, and government (CIG) market, and the industrial and utility markets. Graybar products and services support new construction, infrastructure updates, building renovation, facility maintenance, repair and operations, and original equipment manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.graybar.com.



About Linor Technology, Inc.

Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek) is a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the "Internet of Things" (IoTs), a market that involves web connection between all types of products. Linortek developed two lines of web controllers used in three niche products, NetBell, Network Hour Meter and Aquaculture Farm Monitor. This technology focus and expertise has enabled Linortek to take full advantage of the new generation of IoTs for industrial, manufacturing and educational businesses as well as the Aquaculture vertical business with needs for control, monitoring and alert over the internet. All products are controlled and monitored from a simple and easy to use web page or mobile app. For more information, please visit www.linortek.com.