Linortek Welcomes MSC Industrial Direct Co. as a Reseller for IoT Controllers

Winston-Salem, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2021 --Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek), a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the Internet of Things (IoT), announces its products are now available through MSC Industrial Supply Co., a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services.



Linortek's IoT devices complement MSC's extensive presence supplying metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to the machinery, automotive, medical, government, aerospace and education industries.



All Linortek products are easy-to-use and can be installed on new equipment or retrofitted to existing devices. No additional software or third-party server is required. Through the reseller partnership, MSC now offers the following Linortek products:



iTrixx IOTMETER® Innovative and custom developed devices that use IoT technology to remotely monitor cumulative usage hours, temperature, voltage and more for powered equipment or record real-time data on offline industrial vehicles and powered equipment, such as forklifts, cranes and ground support vehicles.



NETBELL® TIMED ALERT SYSTEM: A custom developed Internet enabled solution built on Linortek's existing TCP/IP product platforms with built-in server to provide up to 500 web-based event schedules, no additional software or designated computer required. This product line includes four solutions: The Netbell PA System Controller modernizes existing Public Address systems in schools, industrial and commercial facilities as well as retail stores to schedule and play custom sounds for designated events. The Netbell Bell System works well in places with moderate noise levels, such as schools, business offices and small factories, while the Netbell Buzzer System complements noisy buildings and large areas such as production facilities and warehouses. The Netbell Bell Controller replaces older, traditional bell timers in schools, factories, businesses, warehouses, industrial facilities and commercial buildings.



UNIVERSAL WEB RELAY CONTROLLERS: Linortek's controllers – Fargo and Koda – are built on a standard TCP/IP platform with a built-in web server that uses relay switched outputs, opto-isolated inputs and analog inputs to connect any stand-alone physical hardwired device to a network/internet control. Users can access, control and monitor these devices with standard Internet browsers and Android & iPhone apps.



Gary S. Nalven, founder and CEO, Linortek, said, "We're excited that MSC has joined our reseller network. Linortek's goal from the outset was to help companies gather useful data by connecting their off-line machines and devices to the internet. This partnership brings our IoT controllers to a wider market while providing MSC a more diverse product offering for its customer base."



To purchase Linortek products through MSC Industrial Direct Co., please visit https://www.mscdirect.com/.



About MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.

Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 1.9 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 6,200 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit: www.mscdirect.com.



About Linor Technology, Inc.

Linor Technology, Inc. (Linortek) is a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the "Internet of Things" (IoTs), a market that involves web connection between all types of products. Linortek developed two lines of web controllers used in three niche products, NetBell, Network Hour Meter and Aquaculture Farm Monitor. This technology focus and expertise has enabled Linortek to take full advantage of the new generation of IoTs for industrial, manufacturing and educational businesses as well as the Aquaculture vertical business with needs for control, monitoring and alert over the internet. All products are controlled and monitored from a simple and easy to use web page or mobile app. For more information, please visit www.linortek.com.