Lip Injections in Vancouver – Tips for Achieving the Best Outcomes

Without a doubt, the most important factor is who's administering the treatment. Aesthetic medicine is both a science and an art. A skilled doctor will study facial anatomy before strategically mapping out the injection site. Using too much filler—or injecting it in the wrong areas—will pucker the results. Achieving Instagramable results means working with a doctor who understands aesthetic medicine and facial anatomy.



Another helpful tip is to share goals. Communicate. Bring pictures of the ideal look. Consider how to balance aesthetic goals with achievable (and maintainable) results. Questions to consider include:



- How voluminous should the lips look?

- What works best with facial anatomy and structure?

- Should results be natural or dramatic?

- How often are touch-ups necessary?



Some of the best advice when it comes to aesthetic medicine (especially fillers) is to take it slow. Fillers can always be topped up. First-timers especially should take their time. Some doctors and surgeons allow patients to return for a top-up a few days later if larger-than-life is really their goal. But most people aren't into the over-filled aesthetic and simply want to rejuvenate their tired, thinning lips.



For best results, remember to prep before an appointment. Medicines like aspirin, anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen or Aleve, fish oil, multivitamins, or vitamin E are a no-no the week prior. These thin the blood, which can result in severe bruising post-procedure. Avoiding caffeine and alcohol 24 hours before and after an appointment is also recommended.



Finally, ask the doctor which fillers they use. About 20 years ago, most used collagen, but now variations like Juvederm and Restalyne (made of hyaluronic acid) are enormously popular. The reason is that these different types of fillers deliver different results. For example, Restalyne delivers a more natural look while Juvederm is a better option for those targeting a more pillowy look. Also keep in mind that achieving lots of extra volume may require more than one syringe of filler, which is usually around 1ml.



Getting lip fillers is easier than ever before. With Dr. Kamani, the procedure takes about an hour. But don't expect a picture-worthy pout right away. It takes a few days for the swelling/tenderness to reduce, but after that, the results last for about six months.



