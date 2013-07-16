Liposuction Is Just Not an Ordinary Weight Loss Solution

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2013 --You will never have to use those so called “magical weight loss belts” or XL size dresses, ever again. Obviously there have been many rumors regarding liposuction treatment but the latest researches have proved that liposuction is a way better solution to get rid of those extra kilos around your abdominal area and other parts like buttocks, thighs, arms and neck. The whole process is totally safe to use for delicate areas.



Liposuction needs minimal incisions and hence has no scarring at all. The reason why most people are afraid of term liposuction is actually because it is a kind of cosmetic surgery. Liposuction is actually the most performed surgery because of the clear results and perfect outcomes. Liposuction can be done in many ways to get the desired results and sometimes two or three techniques are combined together. But the procedure may differ depending on the pre-examination of the candidate and the physical condition. The process is really simple as the fat is being melted or broken into small pieces through different techniques that can be later sucked out and do not worry as your sensitive skin will not have any harm due to this procedure.



Dr. Mark A. Schusterman, MD, FACS: he is the famous surgeon in Houston with greatly reviewed clinic Museum District Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He knows what he is going to do and how to do it according to the patient’s profile and medical history. If you are already consulting him as your cosmetic surgeon, no needs to worry as you are in good hands.



Museum District Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

1200 Binz St Houston, TX 77004

Phone: 713-794-0368

http://www.alwaysyouthful.com