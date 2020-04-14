Lipton Legal Accident Relief Fund Launched to Provide for First Responders in Los Angeles

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2020 --While a majority of California is quarantining, there are a large volume of essential workers stepping up in the healthcare industry. Doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen and women, emergency medical personnel, and other medical workers are working around the clock to save the lives of those who have COVID-19. As an attorney concentrating on cases that involve medical emergencies, personal injury attorney Los Angeles , Lipton Legal Group, knows the long hours and emotional trauma that healthcare workers are dealing with on a daily basis. The mission of the Lipton Legal Accident Relief Fund is to remind all first responders that their community is behind them fully and willing to do anything to make their lives a little easier during these unprecedented times.



Through its fund, Lipton Legal Group is providing meals to healthcare workers and first responders across the greater Los Angeles area. When a majority of communities are sheltering at home, these workers are on the front lines of this pandemic. Personal injury attorney Los Angeles, Lipton Legal Group is partnering with Roaming Hunger and other local organizations to send food trucks throughout the city with hot meals for essential workers, free of charge..



As a top personal injury attorney Los Angeles and community member, Lipton Legal Group's mission through the Accident Relief Fund is to lessen the burden on healthcare heroes and say thank you for saving lives. As this horrific pandemic continues to divert our lives from normalcy, our front line heroes continue to put their lives at risk to help those fighting COVID-19. Lipton Legal Group aims to give direct assistance to these heroes to make each of their days a little less stressful with a daily hot meal.



About Lipton Legal Group

Personal injury attorney Los Angele s, Lipton Legal Group, is a full-service law firm focusing on personal injury, employment, and real estate law. Their experienced team is dedicated to helping clients find the best legal resolution for any situation. Client support and successful results are always number one. Lipton Legal Group is located at 9278 W. Olympic Blvd #308, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. For more information call 310.855.7556 or visit www.liptonlegal.com.