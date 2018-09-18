Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --Liqueur is an alcoholic beverage prepared from distilled spirit & flavored using fruits, cream, herbs, nuts, flowers or spices and then packed using sugars & other sweeteners. Liqueurs are typically sweet & not aged for more time after mixing the ingredients. The production period is enough to mingle the flavor in the Liqueur. The use of Liqueur Market is growing due to factors like; high income for spending, rising population of adult-young across the globe, rising demand for more premium/super premium products, more strategic development by leading players to increase the area of distribution, etc. Therefore, the Liqueur Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Liqueur Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Market Segmentation

The global Liqueur Market is based on segment, by Type the market is segmented into Fruit Flavored, Neutrals/Bitters, Creams and Other Types, by Packaging the market is segmented into Metal Can, PET Bottle, Glass and Other Packaging, and by Distribution Channel the market is segmented into Supermarkets, On Premises, Convenience Stores and Retailers.



Liqueur Market, By Type

- Fruit Flavored

- Neutrals/Bitters

- Creams

- Other Types



Liqueur Market, By Packaging

- Metal Can

- PET Bottle

- Glass

- Other Packaging



Liqueur Market, By Distribution Channel

- Supermarkets

- On Premises

- Convenience Stores

- Retailers



Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., Remy Cointreau, Bacardi Limited, Pernod Ricard SA, Beam Suntory Inc., Mast-Jägermeister SE, Brown-Forman Corporation, Lucas Bols B.V., Girolamo Luxardo S.p.A and Diageo Plc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



- Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

- Remy Cointreau

- Bacardi Limited

- Pernod Ricard SA

- Beam Suntory Inc.

- Mast-Jägermeister SE

- Brown-Forman Corporation

- Lucas Bols B.V.

- Girolamo Luxardo S.p.A

- Diageo Plc



Regional Insights

On a global front, the Liqueur Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). Asia Pacific region is dominating the Liqueur Market due to growing demand for high-quality liqueurs for consumption and rising adult-young population across the world.



