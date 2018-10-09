Liquid Data Systems Adds More Support Services for Office 365 and Azure Deployment to the Cloud

McHenry, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --At Liquid Data Systems, clients know they are in good hands. Liquid Data Systems has, after all, helped numerous clients achieve their goals and objectives in regard to data deployment, management, and more, in the cloud. Aside from offering premier cloud business intelligence and efficient cloud search solutions, Liquid Data Systems now offers more support services for clients interested in proper Office 365 and Azure deployment.



More and more modern businesses are turning to cloud-based solutions and services for the right management of their data and resources, and this includes the management and storage of emails and other essential assets which make up their enterprise. But for many, finding the proper solution for cloud storage and cloud services isn't that easy, especially with the plethora of solutions available today and the complexities (and limitations) which come with these solutions.



Fortunately for many, Liquid Data Systems exists to provide them with the proper support and guidance for the cloud-based service they need. Liquid Data Systems is one firm which has guided and assisted a good number of business clients wanting to take advantage of the correct data migration and cloud storage services for their requirements. The team at Liquid Data Systems is comprised of no less than Microsoft Certified engineers, strategists, and experienced project managers, and the company itself has over two decades of experience in project management and data migration.



Today, Liquid Data Systems is proud to announce more support services for its Office 365 and Azure deployment solutions, simply because it knows that clients need support more than ever once they go through deployment to the cloud. Liquid Data Systems offers more than just email support – its support for its clients extends to support for calendars and contacts as well as end-user and administration support, protection from cyber threats and protection for data, support for Windows security and Microsoft Office applications, and more.



With Liquid Data Systems' solutions, clients can also quickly and conveniently migrate their public folders, mailboxes, and legacy email data or archives. Liquid Data Systems offers a unique tool for public folder migration, for instance, which consists of a mere four-step procedure so that migrations can happen fast and with no downtime. The company offers online request forms for interested parties who would like to consult with one of its experts.



About Liquid Data Systems

Liquid Data Systems remains one of the most respected and trusted names when it comes to cloud-based data management and migration services that include Azure services, Office 365 journaling and Office 365 email archiving, hybrid cloud storage, cloud search, and more. To get to know its Office 365 migration solutions, among other services, visit the company's website.