Liquid Data Systems Awarded New Certification from Women's Business Enterprise National Council

McHenry, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2018 --Liquid Data Systems has received plenty of commendations and accolades throughout its more than 20 years of experience, but it has recently acquired another worthy distinction as well: certification from the WBENC, or Women's Business Enterprise National Council, as a Women's Business Enterprise which celebrates creativity and diversity in its field.



Liquid Data Systems started over two decades ago, and it has always taken pride in the fact that it is a wholly female-owned enterprise. The team which comprises Liquid Data Systems is diverse as can be, and this team always strives to provide customers with a level of service that exceeds their expectations.



The team at Liquid Data Systems consists of Melissa Schultz, the CEO, who stays committed to working with entrepreneurs who have the same principles and beliefs, especially when it comes to professionalism, teamwork, and leadership. The team also consists of Dale McVeen, who has had extensive experience in CAD/CAM markets, particularly for mechanical and electrical engineering. Liquid Data Systems also boasts another name on its team, Tina Sieben, who has more than 25 years' experience in marketing and the tech sector, with a focus on demand gen, lead gen, and SEO.



Liquid Data Systems aptly describes its service and expertise: "We can support any organization that is looking to move their unstructured data to the cloud, regardless of the industry or company size. We are a female-owned business, and (we are) proud to support the growing number of minority business owners. As an IT infrastructure consultancy and service provider, we employ a team of highly experienced Microsoft certified engineers, project managers, and strategists, with nearly two decades of data migration and project management experience."



Today, Liquid Data Systems is also proud and happy to confirm that it has received an additional accolade and distinction from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, or WBENC, for its role as a leading female-owned organization. The certification Liquid Data Systems has received from the council now classifies it as a national Women's Business Enterprise.



Melissa Schultz, the CEO, has more to say about this particular distinction: "We're excited to deliver cloud practices to so many companies out there, who are committed to supporting diverse business owners, like WBE. We know how crucial cloud enablement is for businesses today and the challenges IT organizations face, and to have that expertise as a diverse supplier provides another essential benefit, which in turn helps the diverse business community. It's a win-win!"



About Liquid Data Systems

Liquid Data Systems has established a solid name for itself as an expert in cloud storage services as well as on boarding services, data migration services, data assessments, and more. For those who are looking for expert and experienced assistance in data migration, cloud solutions, and more, visit the Liquid Data System website.