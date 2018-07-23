Liquid Data Systems' Clients Offer Positive Feedback on Company's Cloud Solutions and Services

McHenry, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2018 --At Liquid Data Systems, the priority is to help clients get the proper cloud management service and solution they need. The company provides premier services that include cloud storage solutions, onboarding and migration services, data assessment services, and more. Customers who have worked with Liquid Data Systems have recently released their own positive feedback as well.



Liquid Data Systems has more than 15 years of experience, and so far, has successfully and efficiently completed a total of 272 projects as well as helped migrate 7,208 terabytes of data. The company is made up of highly professional and qualified engineers who are all certified by Microsoft, as well as experienced and competent strategists and professional project managers.



The cloud storage services offered by Liquid Data Systems, for example, can be fully customized according to its clients' needs and requirements, and it has already helped a good number of companies in different sectors, from the insurance sector to the healthcare and medical imaging sector, the legal sector, the financial services sector, the public sector, and a lot more.



When it comes to onboarding services, Liquid Data Systems' solutions are extensive as well, ranging from email archive migrations such as Office 365 email archiving to public folder migrations, exchange migrations, PST migrations, SharePoint migrations, and so on. For onboarding services, Liquid Data Systems has this to say: "Liquid Data Migration Experts will assess your current environment and make recommendations to move your mail, legacy archives, public folders, PST and other files to Microsoft cloud platforms. We'll provide recommendations for solutions that fit your specific needs, offering the industry's top migration solutions."



Customers who have already availed of the services offered by Liquid Data Systems are highly satisfied. Chris W., a senior systems specialist at Burns & McDonnell, states, "Working with Liquid Data Systems totally simplified our Public Folder migration and streamlined the process. The Project Manager was extremely instrumental in working side-by-side with their solution vendor, leveraging their development and customer success teams for additional knowledge and support…seeing how they worked together as a team was impressive. They pretty much nailed it!"



Another customer, Kevin S., states: "I really was impressed with how dedicated everyone on the Liquid Data team was to make sure my timeline was met…I cannot thank you enough for that!"



About Liquid Data Systems

Liquid Data Systems is a company which provides clients with the help and guidance they need when it comes to cloud management, cloud search, cloud storage, and a lot more. It offers Azure services such as Azure archive storage and Azure data storage as well as email archiving solutions and other cloud business intelligence solutions. For more information on Liquid Data Systems, visit their websites.