Liquid Data Systems Offers Easier Process for Demo Requests for Cloud Storage and Business Solutions

McHenry, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --At Liquid Data Systems, companies know full well that they can get the best cloud solutions for their needs. The services offered by Liquid Data Systems allow clients to take full advantage of Azure services as well as other cloud storage services, on boarding services, data assessment services, and more. And now, interested clients can more easily request a demo online through the company's website.



Liquid Data Systems' ultimate goal and vision is to help clients achieve customized solutions for cloud storage management so that they can easily migrate to the cloud. The service provided by Liquid Data Systems is especially useful to companies which need to comply with data regulations, but it can be used by any small- and medium- to large-sized enterprise wanting to take advantage of unique, cloud-based solutions.



The team at Liquid Data Systems comprises only the most experienced and professional project managers, strategists, and Microsoft Certified engineers, and the team focuses on helping businesses move their data and information to the cloud.



Liquid Data Systems has ongoing partnerships with Software as a Service (SaaS) providers which support various Microsoft systems and solutions such as SharePoint, Azure, and Office 365, so different business organizations can easily and quickly have their data analyzed, migrated, and stored on the cloud. These include data such as file shares, archives, emails, public folders, journals, and more. As Liquid Data Systems confidently confirms that its solutions aim to protect clients' information assets and their value, and its goal is to help companies lower their on-premise footprint for storage so that companies can reduce their overall costs for storage in a fast and secure way.



And today, interested clients can quickly schedule and request a demo of Liquid Data Systems' services and solutions online. Customers who visit the website of Liquid Data Systems can schedule a demo using the 'schedule demo' icon on the website, and once they click on this icon, they can complete a form with their information (name, company name, email address, and telephone number). They can also choose the services they are interested in (cloud storage, onboarding/migrations, or data assessments) and include an optional personal message as well. When they submit the online form, they receive a response from Liquid Data Systems' specialists in as little as 24 hours. The demo is free, and customers are under no obligation to sign up once they receive the information they need.



About Liquid Data Systems

Liquid Data Systems offers expert consultative solutions on Azure-based cloud services, cloud search services, cloud business intelligence solutions, hybrid cloud storage, email archiving solutions, and more. To acquire more information about Liquid Data Systems' services, visit their websites.